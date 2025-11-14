Nitish-Modi magic taking NDA to landslide win

11:56





The trends suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of over the 243 seat assembly.





The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 188 seats, with BJP leading in 85, JDU in 75, LJP 22, HAM 4 and RLM 3 as per data from the EC at 11:45 am.





RJD leads in 36 seats, Congress leads in 6, CPI(ML) lead 7, while CPI-M and VIP lead in 1 seat each, taking the total to 51, as per data from the EC at 11:45 am. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in three seats.





For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments.Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again.





The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.





The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.





Often targeted by the opposition as 'paltu ram (frequent turncoat)', Nitish Kumar has held his ground and vote bank stronger always. Nitish Kumar's lasting popularity stems from his focus on tangible development and inclusive growth.





He's delivered on promises, improving rural infrastructure and providing direct financial assistance, earning trust across Bihar's socio-economic spectrum. Voters remember his fulfilled commitments, valuing steady progress over grand rhetoric.-- ANI

