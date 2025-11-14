Nitish will remain Bihar CM, says Chirag Paswan

18:14





Paswan attributed the "arrogance" of the Tejaswai Yadav-Rahul Gandhi-led opposition alliance for its thumping defeat and stated that the people's "faith in the unity of NDA partners" was the reason behind their convincing win.





"I firmly believe that Nitish Kumar will remain the Bihar chief minister. Arrogance is the cause for the opposition's humiliating loss and it is the sole factor that led to its downfall," Paswan told reporters.





"Our overwhelming victory is on account of the strength of the double-engine government which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and our chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state. The people of Bihar have reposed complete faith in the unity of the NDA partners which has led to this win," he added. Till reports last received, Paswan's LJP (RV) had won two and was leading in 17 of the 29 seats it contested, consolidating the party's position within the NDA.





Seventeen of these seats were previously held by the Mahagathbandhan in the 2020 elections, adding fresh gains to the ruling coalition and helping it cross the 200-seat mark. PTI

