Nitish may stay on at 1 Anne Marg with NDA leading at 156

At 9:30 am, NDA was leading at 161 seats, with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) ahead on 70 and 75 seats each.





JD(U) has maintained a high conversion rate of greater than 68 per cent, with the BJP at a 66 per cent conversion rate.





Mahagathbandhan was lagging behind, with a lead of just 78 seats. While Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on 58 seats, their allies are showing an underwhelming performance as per the early trends. Congress is leading on 17 seats while Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation is leading on six seats.





The RJD holds the highest conversion rate in the alliance of 36 per cent.





Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj was leading on three seats and AIMIM was ahead on one seats. Among prominent faces, Tejashwi Yadav is leading on the Raghopur seat, BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Maithili Thakur are ahead on the Tarapur and Alinagar seats, respectively.





Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am.





Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win.





According to the ECI's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency. -- ANI





