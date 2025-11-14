NDA sweeps Bihar, PM to address victory meet at 6 pm

14:20





The Prime Minister will address the BJP workers at the party's office in the national capital. This comes after the NDA is leading in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's popularity driving the surge. They're poised to break the 2010 record, when the NDA won 206 seats.





The current trends showcase that the people have once again bestowed their trust on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the NDA is heading towards yet another historic victory. In the current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 197 seats, with BJP leading in 90, JDU in 80, LJP 20, HAM 5 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC.





RJD leads in 29 seats, Congress leads in 5, CPI(ML) lead 3, while CPI-M 1 each, taking the total to 38, as per data from the EC. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats.





For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust.





Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments. Despite this, the current trends reflect a noticeable shift on the ground, indicating that voters are reposing faith in his governance model once again. The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.





The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election. -- PTI

