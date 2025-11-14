HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NDA secures two-third majority in Bihar Assembly

Fri, 14 November 2025
21:20
The ruling National Democratic Alliance on Friday secured two-third majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, bagging 168 seats so far, according to the Election Commission.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party, winning 79 seats and leading in 10 other constituencies.

Its ally Janata Dal-United won 66 seats and was ahead in 19, while the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas bagged 16 and was ahead in three.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular won four seats and was leading in one, while the Rashtriya Lok Morcha won three seats and was leading in one, according to the latest results available on the EC website.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and state ministers Prem Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari and Sanjay Saraogi and BJP's Maithili Thakur were among prominent winners from the NDA camp.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, the late Mohammad Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab and Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation's Sandeep Saurav were among prominent winners from the opposition camp. 

The INDIA bloc won only 26 seats so far.

The RJD bagged 20 seats and was leading in five other constituencies, while Congress won three seats and was ahead in three other constituencies. 

CPI-ML Liberation won two seats and the Communist Party of India-Marxist one.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won five seats. -- PTI

