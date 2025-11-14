HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Markets open lower with Bihar election outcome in focus

Fri, 14 November 2025
10:08
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a weaker note on Friday as weak global market trends and jitters ahead of the Bihar election outcome weighed on the investor sentiment. 

Traders said continuous foreign fund outflows also dampened the sentiment for investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined 303.63 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 84,175.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty depreciated by 82.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 25,796.50. 

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors Ltd's commercial vehicles business, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharti Airtel were the laggards. Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, State Bank of India, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Trent, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the gainers. -- PTI

LIVE! NDA crosses 2/3rd mark, MGB doubts integrity of counting
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority.

Bihar: Nitish Kumar's JD-U leads over BJP within NDA
Early trends in the Bihar assembly elections show the ruling NDA coalition leading as counting progresses for the 243 seats.

'Bihar politics was sliding into dangerous combination of...'
'This combination of immaturity and desperation somehow becomes lethal; it is unhealthy for democracy'

Delhi bomber Umar Nabi's house in J-K demolished
Umar was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 that was laden with explosives. His identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched with those of Dr Umar's mother.

