Markets open lower with Bihar election outcome in focus

Traders said continuous foreign fund outflows also dampened the sentiment for investors. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined 303.63 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 84,175.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty depreciated by 82.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 25,796.50.





Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors Ltd's commercial vehicles business, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharti Airtel were the laggards. Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, State Bank of India, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Trent, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the gainers. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a weaker note on Friday as weak global market trends and jitters ahead of the Bihar election outcome weighed on the investor sentiment.