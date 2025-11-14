HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Lalu's sons Tejashwi, Tej Pratap head for terrible rout

Fri, 14 November 2025
15:11
While Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been a two-time Chief Minister of Bihar, his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are finding it difficult to hold their ground in the 2025 Assembly elections. 

As per the Election Commission trends of counting of votes in the Raghopur constituency at 1:50 pm, the Mahagathbandhan's CM face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was trailing by 4,570 votes, with counting done on 12 out of 30 rounds on the seat. 

Former MLA and BJP candidate Satish Kumar was seen leading in the seat. In 2010, Satish Kumar, then a leader of the Janata Dal (United) [JDU], defeated Tejashwi's mother and former CM Rabri Devi from the Raghopur seat, creating a major political upset by a margin of 13,006 votes. 

Tejashwi's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who flouted his party Janshakti Janta Dal after his exit from RJD was seen trailing by a huge margin of 31,000 votes in Mahua. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh was seen leading in the constituency as per ECI data. Tejashwi Yadav fielded Mukesh Kumar Raushan against his brother, but RJD is also trailing by 17,061 votes in Mahua. 

Among other prime faces in Bihar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were seen leading on the Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively. -- ANI

Bihar: NDA heads for landslide win; BJP largest party
Bihar: NDA heads for landslide win; BJP largest party

The ruling National Democratic Alliance appeared to have taken an early lead in the Bihar assembly elections on Friday morning, with the Election Commission reporting the ruling National Democratic Alliance was heading for a two-thirds...

Nitish Kumar Has Proved He Is Master Of The Game
Nitish Kumar Has Proved He Is Master Of The Game

This election is a thank you note to Nitish Babu from a grateful Bihari people, notes Sheela Bhatt.

Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority.

Congratulations to Gyanesh Kumar: Oppn on NDA's big win
Congratulations to Gyanesh Kumar: Oppn on NDA's big win

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats, with early trends also indicating that the...

