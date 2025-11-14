Lalu's sons Tejashwi, Tej Pratap head for terrible rout

15:11





As per the Election Commission trends of counting of votes in the Raghopur constituency at 1:50 pm, the Mahagathbandhan's CM face and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was trailing by 4,570 votes, with counting done on 12 out of 30 rounds on the seat.





Former MLA and BJP candidate Satish Kumar was seen leading in the seat. In 2010, Satish Kumar, then a leader of the Janata Dal (United) [JDU], defeated Tejashwi's mother and former CM Rabri Devi from the Raghopur seat, creating a major political upset by a margin of 13,006 votes.





Tejashwi's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who flouted his party Janshakti Janta Dal after his exit from RJD was seen trailing by a huge margin of 31,000 votes in Mahua. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh was seen leading in the constituency as per ECI data. Tejashwi Yadav fielded Mukesh Kumar Raushan against his brother, but RJD is also trailing by 17,061 votes in Mahua.





Among other prime faces in Bihar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were seen leading on the Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively. -- ANI

While Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been a two-time Chief Minister of Bihar, his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav are finding it difficult to hold their ground in the 2025 Assembly elections.