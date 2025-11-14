Lalu's 'disowned' son finishes 3rd in Mahua

19:35

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav was on Friday relegated to the third spot in Bihar's Mahua seat, with Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mukesh Kumar Raushan by 44,997 votes.





Tej Pratap, who recently floated his political outfit after being expelled from the RJD by his father, polled 35,703 votes, while Singh bagged 87,641 votes and Raushan got 42,644 votes, according to the Election Commission.





The Janshakti Janta Dal chief was expelled from the RJD on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman.





He, however, deleted the social media post later, and claimed that his account was 'hacked'.





Lalu Prasad Yadav had also disowned Tej Pratap for his 'irresponsible behaviour'. -- PTI