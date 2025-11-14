HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lalu's 'disowned' son finishes 3rd in Mahua

Fri, 14 November 2025
Share:
19:35
image
Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav was on Friday relegated to the third spot in Bihar's Mahua seat, with Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mukesh Kumar Raushan by 44,997 votes.

Tej Pratap, who recently floated his political outfit after being expelled from the RJD by his father, polled 35,703 votes, while Singh bagged 87,641 votes and Raushan got 42,644 votes, according to the Election Commission.

The Janshakti Janta Dal chief was expelled from the RJD on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman.

He, however, deleted the social media post later, and claimed that his account was 'hacked'.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had also disowned Tej Pratap for his 'irresponsible behaviour'.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I bow to voters, I bow to Narendra Modi: Nitish
LIVE! I bow to voters, I bow to Narendra Modi: Nitish

NDA HEADS FOR LANDSLIDE IN BIHAR, BJP LARGEST PARTY
NDA HEADS FOR LANDSLIDE IN BIHAR, BJP LARGEST PARTY

The ruling National Democratic Alliance appeared to have taken an early lead in the Bihar assembly elections on Friday morning, with the Election Commission reporting the ruling National Democratic Alliance was heading for a two-thirds...

Bihar voters backed our performance, future vision: Modi
Bihar voters backed our performance, future vision: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly elections as a win for good governance, development, and social justice. He congratulated alliance partners and thanked the people of Bihar for their support.

PK, who guided others to win, meets defeat in debut battle
PK, who guided others to win, meets defeat in debut battle

Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party fails to win any seats in the Bihar assembly elections, while his prediction about JD(U)'s performance proves inaccurate. The article analyzes Kishor's political journey and...

Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO