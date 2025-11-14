Karpoori Thakur's granddaughter finishes 4th

22:17

Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Ranvijay Sahu won from Morwa seat in the Bihar assembly polls, defeating his nearest Janata Dal-United rival Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad by 8,671 votes, the Election Commission said.





Socialist icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur's granddaughter Jagriti, who contested the seat on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket, was at the fourth slot, bagging only 4,131 votes.





Karpoori Thakur was also a two-time chief minister of Bihar.





Sahu polled 77,770 votes while the JD-U nominee secured 69,099 votes.





Independent candidate Abhay Kumar is in the third spot with 30,046 votes, according to the EC. -- PTI