Karpoori Thakur's granddaughter finishes 4th

Fri, 14 November 2025
Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Ranvijay Sahu won from Morwa seat in the Bihar assembly polls, defeating his nearest Janata Dal-United rival Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad by 8,671 votes, the Election Commission said.

Socialist icon and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur's granddaughter Jagriti, who contested the seat on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket, was at the fourth slot, bagging only 4,131 votes.

Karpoori Thakur was also a two-time chief minister of Bihar.

Sahu polled 77,770 votes while the JD-U nominee secured 69,099 votes. 

Independent candidate Abhay Kumar is in the third spot with 30,046 votes, according to the EC.   -- PTI

The National Democratic Alliance was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in over 200 of 243 seats on Friday with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as single largest party with about 90 per cent strike rate, reaffirming...

'This calls for a very serious investigation, investigation and introspection both.''Wherever we went wrong needs proper introspection; but the results also need investigation.'

'This outcome is thoroughly unexpected.''I travelled extensively across villages, engaged in detailed discussions with residents, and consulted with party workers who had been canvassing from village to village, from one location to...

The ruling National Democratic Alliance decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally Rashtriya Janata Dal.

