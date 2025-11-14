HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jungle Raj taint dims RJD lantern, Cong almost a no-show

Fri, 14 November 2025
Share:
12:19
image
The "Jungle Raj" label is sticking to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and it appears to be impacting his party's performance. With 34 leads, RJD's lantern is going dark, indicating a possible loss for the party.

The BJP has been using the "Jungle Raj" barb to criticise Tejashwi Yadav's party, citing his father's tenure as Chief Minister. They've also highlighted corruption charges against Tejashwi and his family. Tejashwi Yadav has countered, saying if RJD's rule was "Jungle Raj," the current government is "Rakshasa Raj" (demon's rule). 

He's focused on issues like unemployment, reservation, and saving the Constitution. However, the voters were not convinced by his promises, even after he held a whirlwind 171 public meetings and persuaded a restless electorate that he could deliver the change they wanted.

In a bid to shed the "Jungle Raj" tag, he even left out RJD supremo Lalu Yadav from his posters, but he still had to bear the brunt of the controversial legacy of his family. 

Moreover, the alliance partner Congress was also leading at 6 seats, trailing by 11 seats from their 2020 election tally. Both BJP and JD(U) regularly evoked memories of the 15-year RJD "misrule" when the state was known for high crime rate, corruption and misgovernance.

In fact Tejashwi also faces corruption charges in the alleged IRCTS Hotels case. The Rouse Avenue Court recently rejected pleas of Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi against a day-to-day trial in the IRCTC Hotels corruption case. The court said their prayer is not maintainable, practicable or justified. 

The special CBI court is recording the Prosecution's evidence after framing charges against the accused persons. This case pertains to alleged corruption in the tendering process for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav as Railway Minister. 

While framing charges on October 13, the Rouse Avenue Court listed the matter for day-to-day hearing to record the Prosecution's evidence. The court had framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav and others in criminal Conspiracy and sections related to other offences in the IRCTC hotel corruption case. 

Tejashwi's challenge has been to retain the Muslim-Yadav core while expanding into the aspirational classes, particularly the EBCs and youth, which early trends indicate that he has failed to strike a chord with. Tejashwi Yadav however failed to shake off the "Jungle Raj" stigma.

Moreover, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's clean image and pragmatic, inclusive approach to governance have bridged long-standing gaps, exceeding historically low expectations. His development-focused politics continues to strike a chord with voters, ensuring his enduring relevance after over 20 years in power.

Moreover, Congress continued its lacklustre performance, adding to the woes of Mahagathbandhan. Congress also saw a decline in performance from 27 seats it won in 2015 to 19 in 2020. In 2015, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was the dominant party in terms of high-margin victories, having secured 29 seats with a margin greater than 15%. In 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the most high-margin seats, securing 19 seats by a margin greater than 15%.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jungle Raj taint dims RJD lantern, Cong almost a no-show
LIVE! Jungle Raj taint dims RJD lantern, Cong almost a no-show

Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority.

Bihar: Leads show NDA heading for two-thirds majority
Bihar: Leads show NDA heading for two-thirds majority

The ruling National Democratic Alliance appeared to have taken an early lead in the Bihar assembly elections on Friday morning, with the Election Commission reporting the ruling National Democratic Alliance was heading for a two-thirds...

Bihar battle: Tejashwi trails in home turf; Maithili leads
Bihar battle: Tejashwi trails in home turf; Maithili leads

Here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

'Tiger abhi...': Nitish's poster appears as NDA set for sweep
'Tiger abhi...': Nitish's poster appears as NDA set for sweep

A striking poster featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a tiger, captioned 'tiger abhi zinda hai', appeared outside his residence as the NDA took an early lead in the assembly elections. The poster quickly became a focal...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO