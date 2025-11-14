HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Jailed JD-U MLA Anant Singh leads in Mokama

Fri, 14 November 2025
11:02
As the third round of vote counting begins for the Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna district, the early trends show jailed Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Kumar Singh leading by a close margin of 700 votes against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Veena Devi.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Priyadarshi Piyush trails by a margin of 10,536 votes.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Bihar is witnessing a close competition, with the JD(U) leading on 63 assembly seats. 

In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads on 61 seats.The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leads on 34 seats, while the Congress leads on 11 assembly constituencies. -- ANI

