It will be people's victory: Tejashwi

Fri, 14 November 2025
08:45
As counting of votes for the recently concluded assembly polls got underway, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is named as the opposition's Chief Ministerial candidate, on Friday morning stated that change will come and the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in Bihar.

"It will be a people's victory. We are willing. Change will come. We are forming the government," Tejashwi told reporters. 

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha took a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that the people in the state will put an end to the "Zamnidari bhav (culture of Zamindari)" by giving a strong message to "Yuvraaj of jungle raaj".

"The public will decide who will win the elections. 'Parivarvaadi log' consider politics as their fiefdom (estate). But the public of Bihar will give a strong message to the 'Yuvraaj' of 'jungle raj', born with a golden spoon. People of Bihar will end this Zamindari bhav," Sinha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Lakhisarai Assembly constituency, told ANI.

