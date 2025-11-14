HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

In a first, J-K to have four women MLAs

Fri, 14 November 2025
Share:
23:32
image
Bharatiya Janata Party's Devyani Rana on Friday broke a new glass ceiling by winning the assembly bypoll from the Nagrota constituency, as Jammu and Kashmir will now have four elected women legislators for the first time.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly had elected three women MLAs in 2008, 2014, and 2024, marking the highest female representation until now. 

The share of elected women in the assembly was 3.4 per cent in the 2008 and 2014 polls, when the strength of the House was 87. It dropped marginally to 3.33 per cent when the delimitation exercise in 2022 raised the number of elected seats to 90.

However, Devyani's decisive win from Nagrota has increased women's share in the legislature to 4.44 per cent.

The other elected women members of the current assembly are National Conference (NC) leader Sakina Masood Ittoo, who is also a Cabinet minister in the Omar Abdullah government, Shamima Firdous (NC), and Shagun Parihar (BJP).

Ittoo represents the D H Pora assembly segment in the Kulgam district, while Firdous is a three-time MLA from the Habbakadal segment in the city. BJP's Shagun Parihar is a first-time MLA from the Kishtwar assembly segment. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP, JD-U register increase in vote share
LIVE! BJP, JD-U register increase in vote share

'Women Forgot Their Problems After They Got 10,000'
'Women Forgot Their Problems After They Got 10,000'

'Women from all castes and religions voted for Nitish Kumar as it was his last election.'

NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar
NDA Tsunami Sweeps Away Mahagathbandhan In Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in over 200 of 243 seats on Friday with the Bharatiya Janata Party emerging as single largest party with about 90 per cent strike rate, reaffirming...

Congress Rout: Rahul's 'Vote Chori' Has No Impact
Congress Rout: Rahul's 'Vote Chori' Has No Impact

The Congress on Friday posted its second worst performance in Bihar's electoral history, managing to win only six of the over 50 seats it contested and losing deposits in most seats as its 'vote chori' pitch failed to make any impact on...

Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS

The ruling National Democratic Alliance decimated the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power and dealing a body blow to the Congress and ally Rashtriya Janata Dal.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO