I bow to voters, I bow to Narendra Modi: Nitish

Fri, 14 November 2025
18:57
As the NDA is speculated to again form the government in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude to alliance partners, emphasising that the "massive majority" reflects the "Unity" of the alliance.

In a post on X, Nitish thanked voters and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtirya Lok Morcha and Hindustani Awam Morcha.

He asserted that Bihar will now progress even further with the support of all the NDA members.

"In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks. I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the support received from him, while bowing to him," CM Nitish Kumar said.

"The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all the partners of the NDA alliance - Shri Chirag Paswan Ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha Ji," he said.

"With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country," Nitish wrote on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the NDA's impressive performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice" and vowed to work with renewed vigour for the state's progress."

NDA: 202, MGB: 35

