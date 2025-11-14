HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How PM's constant jungle raj taunt delivered big in Bihar

Fri, 14 November 2025
It was a mix of state and central welfare schemes, including the monetary aid to women, and a constant reminder of the "jungle raj" during the RJD rule by NDA campaigners led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that appears to have contributed in a big way to their landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The prime minister addressed 13 rallies across Bihar and held a massive roadshow in Patna, evoking Bihari pride, celebrating traditions such as the Chhath Puja and lashing out at the RJD-Congress alliance for having a "soft corner for infiltrators" and profiteering from public money while being in power.

PM Modi also gave a message of unity to the NDA constituents by interacting with them regularly as the campaign kicked off and ironing out differences amongst them in the aftermath of the announcement of candidates of the ruling alliance. 

A recurring theme of the prime minister's election rallies was the reminder of the 'jungle raj' during the RJD rule under chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, and there were special efforts to ensure that the youth in the state does not get swayed by the promises made by Tejashwi Yadav. 

He urged the family elders to recount the "horrors of jungle raj' to the younger generations, who may have only seen Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister who has been in office since 2005. While the BJP celebrated the traditions of Bihar, including the Chhath festival, which was observed across the state just ahead of the first phase of the elections on November 6, PM Modi lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for terming his references to the Chhath rituals as "drama". 

"The naamdaar of the Congress called the devotion to Chhathi Maiya a 'drama'. They never visit Ayodhya to have a darshan of Lord Shri Ram. I understand their dislike for Lord Ram. But they can at least pay obeisance at the shrines dedicated to Nishad Raj, Shabri Mata, and Maharshi Valmiki. Their reluctance to do so only indicates their hatred for Dalits and backward classes," PM Modi said at a rally in Araria. The prime minister hit the campaign trail on October 24 with a rally at Samastipur, the birth place of socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, who was honoured with the Bharat Ratna by the NDA government. On October 30, PM Modi addressed rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra and followed it up with public meetings at Nawada and Arrah. He also addressed rallies at Katihar and Saharsa on November 3, at Bhagalpur and Araria on November 6, at Bhabhua and Aurangabad on November 7 and Bettaiah and Sitamarhi on November 8. He also interacted with party workers through the programme 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' and urged them to ensure that the people of the state are aware of the welfare schemes of the state and the Centre.

Bihar has supported Modi in the previous elections the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019 and 2024 - and the Assembly elections in 2020 and 2025. PTI

