Exit of NDA is certain...: RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari

Fri, 14 November 2025
08:18
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari stated on Friday that the Mahagathbandhan alliance will win the Bihar elections, citing that the public has given its mandate to secure their future.

Speaking with ANI ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections results, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari asserted that the exit of NDA is certain.

"I am confident that we will be successful. Mahagathbandhan will be forming the government in Bihar...The results will surely be in our favour. The public has given their mandate to secure their future...The exit of NDA is certain...," said Tiwari.

Meanwhile, the counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will begin at 8 am today, as security has been heightened at various counting centres.

The security personnel arrived for their election duty at various places, including Patna, Gayaji and several other places.The elections set several records, achieving the highest polling in both phases. 

The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 69.20%, the highest in the state's history.

The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 67.13%. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.06%.The main electoral contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA comprises parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj also fought the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls. The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. -- ANI

LIVE! Counting of votes underway for 243 assembly seats in Bihar
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority.

Will Bihar give Nitish a record 5th term?
Will Bihar give Nitish a record 5th term?

People of Bihar wait with bated breath for Friday's counting of votes polled in the recent assembly elections, which will decide whether Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, will get a...

Why BJP, Nitish Need Each Other
Why BJP, Nitish Need Each Other

Left to its machinations, the BJP would have loved to cut Nitish down to size, but it can't afford to do so as the JD-U is in alliance with the BJP at the Centre, and cannot form a government on its own in Bihar.For now, both need each...

Will Bihar Exit Polls Be Right Or Wrong?
Will Bihar Exit Polls Be Right Or Wrong?

The results for the election to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be available on Friday, November 14, 2025.

