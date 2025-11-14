Exit of NDA is certain...: RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari

08:18





Speaking with ANI ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections results, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari asserted that the exit of NDA is certain.





"I am confident that we will be successful. Mahagathbandhan will be forming the government in Bihar...The results will surely be in our favour. The public has given their mandate to secure their future...The exit of NDA is certain...," said Tiwari.





Meanwhile, the counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will begin at 8 am today, as security has been heightened at various counting centres.





The security personnel arrived for their election duty at various places, including Patna, Gayaji and several other places.The elections set several records, achieving the highest polling in both phases.





The second phase of polling in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 69.20%, the highest in the state's history.





The overall polling percentage for the two phases was 67.13%. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission. The first phase saw a voter turnout of 65.06%.The main electoral contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.





The NDA comprises parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.





Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).





Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj also fought the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls. The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. -- ANI

