BJP, JD-U register increase in vote share

Fri, 14 November 2025
23:28
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal-United improved their vote share in the Bihar assembly elections despite contesting less number of seats this time, signalling a better booth-level coordination and resistance to incumbency among voters.

The BJP's vote share rose to 20.07 per cent from 19.46 per cent in 2020, even as it contested 101 seats in these elections compared to 110 constituencies in the last polls, according to Election Commission data.

Its ally JD-U recorded one of the most notable gains in this election, with its vote share jumping to 19.26 per cent from 15.39 per cent in 2020. The party also contested 101 seats this time, as against the 115 seats in the last elections, the EC said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which contested 141 seats, the highest by any one party in these elections, secured 23 per cent but registered a slight dip from its 23.11 per cent share in the previous elections.

The party had fielded 144 candidates in the last elections.

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance, bagged 4.98 per cent of the total votes polled compared to the undivided LJP's 5.66 per cent in 2020.

The party had fielded candidates in 135 constituencies in 2020, while this time, it fought on 28 seats.

Among the other Mahagathbandhan partners, the Congress' vote share slipped to 8.72 per cent, down from 9.48 per cent in 2020.

The party fought the last elections on 70 seats, while this time, it fielded candidates in 61 constituencies.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist-Liberation's vote share also dropped marginally from 3.16 per cent in 2020 to 2.84 per cent this time.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, which contested independently, secured around 2 per cent of the total votes polled. 

Last time, it had bagged 1.24 per cent of the total votes polled.  -- PTI

