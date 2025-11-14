HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Biharis have intellect to take right decision: Chirag Paswan

Fri, 14 November 2025
17:31
On NDA heading towards a landslide victory in Bihar Election 2025, Union Minister Chirag Paswan says, "Firstly, I want to extend a special thanks and congratulations to the great people of Bihar who, with the thought of giving momentum to Bihar on the path to development, took this historic decision of giving a landslide victory to the NDA. Bihar and Biharis have the intellect and the capability to take the right decision at the right time... 

"This one answer has put a full stop to many questions. The people who were questioning CM Nitish Kumar's health, NDA's tenure of the last two decades, the existence of jungle raj before, how much my Prime Minister prioritises Bihar, and my role in the alliance, this result has given a befitting reply to all these questions. 

"Had this united NDA of five parties existed in 2020, it would have performed equally brilliantly. 

"While on one hand we saw the power of a united NDA, on the other hand, look at the RJD's height of arrogance that the mandate hasn't even been fully declared and they are saying they will take the oath on the 18 November. This is the result when ambition takes the form of ego. 

"When someone was pointing fingers at me, blaming me for NDA's loss, at that time, the RJD didn't win because of its calibre, but because the NDA was in shambles. Had NDA been united at that time, RJD wouldn't have been able to cross even 25 seats... The 'jungle raj' people have seen their standing among the people of Bihar."

