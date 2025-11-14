HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bihar: NDA crosses 200 seats out of 243

Fri, 14 November 2025
Share:
13:40
Laddoo time for the NDA in Bihar
Laddoo time for the NDA in Bihar
The NDA is leading in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's popularity driving the surge. They're poised to break the 2010 record, when the NDA won 206 seats. According to EC, the NDA is leading in 203 seats as of now. 

The current trends showcase that the people have once again bestowed their trust on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the NDA is heading towards yet another historic victory. 

In the current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 196 seats, with BJP leading in 88, JDU in 79, LJP 21, HAM 4 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 12:52 pm. RJD leads in 31 seats, Congress leads in 4, CPI(ML) lead 5, while CPI-M 1 and VIP lead in 0 seats each, taking the total to 41, as per data from the EC at 12:52 pm. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar: NDA crosses 200 seats out of 243
LIVE! Bihar: NDA crosses 200 seats out of 243

Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Bihar 2025: LEADS/RESULTS

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with a two-thirds majority.

Bihar: NDA heads for landslide win; BJP largest party
Bihar: NDA heads for landslide win; BJP largest party

The ruling National Democratic Alliance appeared to have taken an early lead in the Bihar assembly elections on Friday morning, with the Election Commission reporting the ruling National Democratic Alliance was heading for a two-thirds...

Bihar battle: Tejashwi trails in home turf; Maithili leads
Bihar battle: Tejashwi trails in home turf; Maithili leads

Here is a look at how prominent leaders are faring in the contest.

Jan Suraaj faces whitewash, promises 'serious review'
Jan Suraaj faces whitewash, promises 'serious review'

Jan Suraaj Party spokesperson Pavan K Varma said the party would undertake a "serious review" of its performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after early trends showed Prashant Kishor's outfit making little impact despite a grassroots...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO