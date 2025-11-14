Bihar: NDA crosses 200 seats out of 243

13:40

Laddoo time for the NDA in Bihar





The current trends showcase that the people have once again bestowed their trust on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the NDA is heading towards yet another historic victory.





In the current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 196 seats, with BJP leading in 88, JDU in 79, LJP 21, HAM 4 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 12:52 pm. RJD leads in 31 seats, Congress leads in 4, CPI(ML) lead 5, while CPI-M 1 and VIP lead in 0 seats each, taking the total to 41, as per data from the EC at 12:52 pm. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats. -- ANI

The NDA is leading in Bihar, with Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's popularity driving the surge. They're poised to break the 2010 record, when the NDA won 206 seats. According to EC, the NDA is leading in 203 seats as of now.