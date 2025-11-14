Bihar: JD(U) candidates win 5 seats, BJP bags 2 so far

16:24





BJP candidate Raju Kumar Singh won Sahebganj seat by a margin of 13,522 votes. The saffron party was leading in 91 other seats. JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, arrested in murder case during electioneering, won Mokama seat by a margin of 28,206 votes. The party's Maheshwar Hazari defeated his nearest rival, CPI(ML) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram, by a margin of 38,586 votes in Kalyanpur assembly seat in Bihar. JD(U) candidate Ram Chandra Sada won Alauli seat by 35,732 votes, while its nominee Hari Narayan Singh bagged Harnaut by 48,335 votes. JD(U) candidate Manorma Devi won Belaganj seat by 2,882 votes. -- PTI

The JD(U) has won five seats, including Mokama, and was leading in 79 other constituencies in Bihar, according to the Election Commission. Former Bihar minister Rana Randhir of the BJP retained Madhuban seat for the third time, by winning the constituency by a margin of 5,492 votes.