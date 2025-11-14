BBC apologises to Trump over documentary





Trump has threatened to sue for one billion US dollars in damages unless the corporation issues a retraction of the October 2024 documentary, apologises and compensates him.





The scandal led to the resignations of BBC director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness. on Sunday.





A second misleading edit from a 2022 Newsnight broadcast surfaced hours before the apology, adding to scrutiny.





A report by CNN stated that a BBC spokesperson said that lawyers for the broadcaster had written to Trump's legal team in response to a letter received on Sunday.





"BBC chair Samir Shah has separately sent a personal letter to the White House making clear to President (Donald) Trump that he and the corporation are sorry for the edit of the president's speech on 6 January 2021, which featured in the program," the spokesperson said as quoted by CNN. -- ANI

The corporation said the edit had given "the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action" and said it would not show the 2024 programme again.