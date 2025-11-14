HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BBC apologises to Trump over documentary

Fri, 14 November 2025
The BBC has apologised to US President Donald Trump for a Panorama episode that edited parts of his January 6 2021 speech together, but rejected his demands for compensation, the broadcaster said.

The corporation said the edit had given "the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action" and said it would not show the 2024 programme again.

Trump has threatened to sue for one billion US dollars in damages unless the corporation issues a retraction of the October 2024 documentary, apologises and compensates him.

The scandal led to the resignations of BBC director general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness. on Sunday.

A second misleading edit from a 2022 Newsnight broadcast surfaced hours before the apology, adding to scrutiny.

A report by CNN stated that a BBC spokesperson said that lawyers for the broadcaster had written to Trump's legal team in response to a letter received on Sunday.

"BBC chair Samir Shah has separately sent a personal letter to the White House making clear to President (Donald) Trump that he and the corporation are sorry for the edit of the president's speech on 6 January 2021, which featured in the program," the spokesperson said as quoted by CNN. -- ANI

