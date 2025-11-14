AIMIM bags five seats in Bihar

21:54

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won five seats in the Bihar assembly polls on Friday, according to the Election Commission.





The party, which wields considerable influence in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region, contested 29 of the 243 assembly seats. Twenty-four of the seats it contested are in the Seemanchal region.





AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman won from the Amour seat by 38,928 votes.





He polled 1,00,836 votes. Md Sarawar Alam bagged Kochadhaman by 23,021 votes, polling a total of 81,860 votes.





Ghulam Sarwar secured the Baisi seat by 27,251 votes, polling a total of 92,766 votes. Mohammad Murshid Alam won Jokihat by 28,803 votes, polling 83,737 votes.





The party's Bahadurganj candidate, Md Tauseef Alam, won the seat by 28,726 votes. He polled 87,315 votes.





The AIMIM fought the elections independently, without joining either of the ruling or opposition coalitions.





Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Owaisi said the people of Bihar delivered a clear verdict.





"Our focus will be on bringing progress to Seemanchal, reducing child mortality, and building schools, hospitals, bridges, and industries," he said. -- PTI