HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zelensky faces biggest corruption scandal of his presidency

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
11:34
image
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is facing the biggest corruption scandal of his six-year presidency, as investigators accuse one of his former business partners of leading a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme, Kyiv Independent reported. 

The case involves Timur Mindich, Zelensky's longtime associate and co-owner of his former entertainment company, Kvartal 95. Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has said that Mindich led a group that received bribes and kickbacks worth about USD 100 million from contractors of a state-owned energy company in exchange for protecting their business deals. 

According to the bureau, the group laundered millions through shell companies. Mindich, however, fled Ukraine before he could be formally charged, At first, Zelensky's office downplayed Mindich's role in the case. But as public pressure grew, the president promised to impose sanctions on his former business partner. 

"The inner circle is always a problem for almost every Ukrainian president," said political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko. "For Zelensky, these are friends. People he knew and trusted. But life has punished him a few times, especially now with Mindich, showing that excessive trust in friends can end badly." 

Zelensky rose to power in 2019 by campaigning against corruption and nepotism, promising to bring "fresh faces" into politics. However, analysts say his reliance on friends and business associates has now become one of his biggest political weaknesses. 

"Society voted for Zelensky as an idea, not for his team or an ideology," said political analyst Oleh Saakian. "We end up with a situation where decision-making is concentrated in the President's Office. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. It was only a matter of time before someone in the inner circle started enriching themselves or tried to play their own game." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast
LIVE! Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast

Red Fort blast: Hunt for third vehicle intensifies
Red Fort blast: Hunt for third vehicle intensifies

Security agencies are searching for a third car believed to be connected to the Red Fort blast case. While two vehicles have been traced, a third, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur
Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur

A loud sound, later identified as a bus tyre burst, caused panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, triggering concerns due to a recent explosion in the city.

Terror attack, might 'become broader': US on Delhi blast
Terror attack, might 'become broader': US on Delhi blast

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praises India's measured and professional investigation into the Red Fort car explosion, calling it a terrorist attack. The US has offered assistance, but acknowledges India's capabilities in handling...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO