VP holds meeting with RS deputy chairman on winter session preparations

Thu, 13 November 2025
18:21
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday held a meeting with deputy Chairman Harivansh and secretary general P K Mody and discussed the preparations for the upcoming winter session of Parliament. 

The winter session which will have 15 working days is beginning from December 1 and is likely to end on December 19. 

"Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, and Secretary General to discuss preparations for the upcoming Winter Session at Parliament House today," the Rajya Sabha secretariat said on X while sharing pictures of the meeting. -- PTI

