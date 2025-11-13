HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump signs government funding bill ending shutdown

Thu, 13 November 2025
09:38
President Donald Trump has signed the government funding bill, marking the official end of the longest government shutdown in US history.The bill landed on the president's desk after the House voted tonight to approve the measure.

Nearly every Republican in the House -- along with a handful of Democrats -- voted for the bill, which sets up a new funding cliff in Congress on January 30, but some critical programs ensnared in the recent shutdown will be immune from future political fights as the bill provides funding for a few key agencies through the remainder of fiscal year 2026.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 32 cars with explosives for multiple blasts was planned
Red Fort blast: Umar drove the car, confirms DNA test
DNA testing confirms that Dr. Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi. He was a member of a terror module with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Tourism Faces Jolt After Delhi Blast
'Tourists from long-haul markets such as the US, UK, and Western Europe are especially sensitive to such news, and short-term cancellations or postponements of planned trips can be expected.'

'It's Difficult To Be In The Congress'
A seasoned politician and two-term Member of Parliament, Dr Shakeel Ahmad, who has served as a Union minister and senior Congress leader, resigned from the Congress party, marking the end of his decades-long association with an...

OpenAI Trains ChatGPT To 'Think in Indian'
'The aim is to have curated datasets that create cultural and historical nuances that help us make our models understand these better.'

