Trekker goes missing from Uttarakhand's Madhyamaheshwar trek

Thu, 13 November 2025
21:54
File image
A 22-year-old trekker who went missing three days ago on the Madhyamaheshwar trek in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag is yet to be traced, police said on Thursday. 

Trekker Vasu Farasi, a resident of Sahasradhara Road, Dehradun, left for Madhyamaheshwar trek on November 10 with a team of eight members. 

On the same day, he suddenly got separated from his companions and went missing, they said. 

A search operation is being conducted by joint teams of police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and District Disaster Response Force, the police said, adding that Farasi has not been found yet. 

The administration received a report on the night of November 10, stating that Farasi had disappeared from the Madhyamaheshwar trek and despite extensive searches, and he remained untraced, officials said. 

Upon receiving the information, the Rudraprayag Disaster Operations Center launched a rescue operation and teams were dispatched to the scene, which are conducting intensive searches, the officials said. -- PTI

