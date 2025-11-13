Tractors carrying sugarcane set on fire in Karnataka during farmers' protest

23:42

File image





The incident occurred amid ongoing protests by sugarcane farmers demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne for their produce, police officials said. Firefighting personnel rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.





Farmer leaders, however, claimed the protesters had no role in the incident and suggested it may have been orchestrated by miscreants to tarnish their agitation.





Reports also indicated some stone-pelting during the incident, injuring several people, including police personnel, sources said.





Following the incident, Bagalkote Deputy Commissioner, exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, issued prohibitory orders banning protests, strikes, and assemblies in Jamkhandi, Mudhol, and Rabkavi-Banhatti taluks from 8 pm on November 13 to 8 am on November 16.





The order cited the need to maintain law and order and protect citizens and public property.





Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil said an investigation would be conducted to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice. -- PTI

Tension prevailed in parts of Bagalkote district on Thursday as several tractors and trolleys carrying sugarcane to a factory in Rabkavi Banhatti taluk were set on fire, allegedly by miscreants.