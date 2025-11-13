HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tillman To Invest Rs 15,000 Cr In Vizag Data Centre

Thu, 13 November 2025
Representational image
Andhra Pradesh has signed an agreement with New York-headquartered Tillman Global Holdings to develop a 300 megawatt (Mw) hyperscale data centre campus called TDGAP1 in Visakhapatnam for a proposed investment of 15,000 crore.

The project will be facilitated through the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and strengthen Visakhapatnam's reputation as a digital infrastructure hub in the Indo-Pacific, said a statement.

A memorandum of understanding between the two sides sets a facilitation framework for time-bound development within 12 months, with APEDB coordinating investor support and inter-agency facilitation under applicable state and central government policies.

The project will span about 40 acres and is expected to generate 200 to 300 direct jobs and 800 to 1,000 indirect jobs by 2028 through growth in allied services, logistics, Cloud networks, and ancillary units.

Tillman, a digital infrastructure company, will bring investment, technology, planning and design, and critical equipment for TDGAP1. All land allotments, incentives, and benefits will be undertaken by relevant state departments through due process, including participation in applicable tender processes.

"Andhra Pradesh offers a compelling combination of coastal connectivity, progressive governance, and a rapidly expanding digital economy," said Sachit Ahuja, co-president, Tillman Global Holdings.

-- Shine Jacob, Business Standard

