HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Suspicious car found at Al-Falah University under probe

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
17:37
The suspicious car found at Al-Falah University/Faridabad police/ANI Photo
The suspicious car found at Al-Falah University/Faridabad police/ANI Photo
A suspicious Brezza car was found at Al-Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad, on Thursday and is currently under investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir police, said the Faridabad police.

Later, a Haryana police vehicle marked "Bomb Disposal Squad," carrying several personnel, entered the campus shortly after the alert was raised.

This comes after multiple residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested for allegedly being part of a terror module which possibly planned for multiple terror attacks to be carried out across various locations.

Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage has surfaced showing the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering the national capital through the Badarpur border in an i20 car, further tightening the net around the accused in the ongoing blast investigation.

In the footage, Umar was seen arriving at the Badarpur toll plaza, where he stops his vehicle, takes out cash, and hands it to the toll collector.

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Suspicious car found at Al-Falah University under probe
LIVE! Suspicious car found at Al-Falah University under probe

What did Jaish poster-pasting J-K doctor do in Delhi?
What did Jaish poster-pasting J-K doctor do in Delhi?

A flight ticket reveals that Dr. Adil Ahmad, arrested in Saharanpur, traveled from Srinagar to Delhi days before the Red Fort blast, raising questions about his possible involvement.

'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'

'The elimination of terrorists does not imply the neutralisation of terrorism. That terrorist ecosystem continues to thrive in Kashmir.'

Kanpur medical student from J-K held in Delhi blast case
Kanpur medical student from J-K held in Delhi blast case

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a medical student from Kanpur in connection with the ongoing investigation into the recent Delhi blast. The doctor, identified as Dr Mohammad Arif, was taken into custody and his...

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO