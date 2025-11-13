HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SpiceJet's Loss Widens To Rs 621.5 Cr

Thu, 13 November 2025
10:43
The consolidated net loss of SpiceJet increased by 35.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 621.5 crore in the second quarter of 2025-2026 (Q2FY26) due to sizable depreciation of rupee against dollar, high number of grounded planes and airspace restrictions around India.

"Non-operation of certain part of the entire fleet for awaited maintenance coupled with airspace restrictions in place and weaker rupee against dollar affected the results of the company during the quarter," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

The company reported a foreign exchange loss of Rs 189.6 crore in the second quarter this year against Rs 23.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

The forex loss arose mainly from the revaluation of aircraft lease liabilities due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, indicating that currency fluctuations had a much larger negative impact this year than during the corresponding period last year.

According to planespotters.net, SpiceJet currently has about 65 planes in its fleet, out of which 35 are grounded while the remaining 30 are operating commercial flights.

SpiceJet was not the only airline that was hit by rupee depreciation in the second quarter of FY26.

Earlier this month, India's largest airline IndiGo reported a 161.6 per cent jump in its consolidated net loss for the second quarter against the same period last year, primarily due to rupee depreciation and continued outflow of foreign direct investment amid the US' imposition of tariff.

Singh, on Wednesday, said that the September quarter was a period of consolidation and groundwork for the airline's next phase of growth.

--Deepak Patel, Business Standard

