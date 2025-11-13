Sharam nahi aati?: Sunny Deol lashes out at media outside his home

12:12





His outburst against the relentless media attention follows the family's repeated requests for privacy and a leaked video purportedly showing them grieving at the bedside of an ailing Dharmendra. On Wednesday, the veteran star was discharged from hospital and taken home.





A day earlier, several media reports falsely claimed that the "Sholay" star had passed away. In a video circulating on social media, Deol is seen stepping out of his Juhu home and reprimanding the media. "Aap logo ko sharam aani chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Aur wo dekh c***** ki tarah video kar ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati (You all should be ashamed. You have parents and children at home too. And here you are filming like this. Don't you feel any shame?)," the 68-year-old told the paparazzi.





Dharmendra, 89, left the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai early Wednesday morning, days after being admitted for tests. His treating doctor, Dr Pratit Samdani, said the veteran star would continue recovery at home as decided by the family. In a statement, the family urged the media and the public to avoid speculation and respect the veteran actor's privacy. -- PTI

