RJD leader Sunil Singh booked over 'Nepal-like' remark ahead of counting

On a statement of RJD leader Sunil Singh, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar told ANI, "An FIR is being registered over this undesirable and inflammatory statement."





Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sunil Singh on Thursday issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well".





Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to ensure such incidents do not repeat.





"Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in 2020... I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well," Singh said. --ANI

An FIR has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sunil Singh on Thursday for making an "undesirable and inflammatory statement" ahead of the Bihar assembly election results, the police said on Thursday.