HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Red Fort blast docs collected Rs 26 lakh for bomb fund

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
11:50
NSG at the site of the blast
NSG at the site of the blast
The doctors arrested in connection with the "white-collar terror module" had raised more than Rs 26 lakh to procure materials used in the deadly blast near Red Fort, an official said on Thursday.

The four suspects -- including Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Shaheen Sayeed and Dr Umar Nabi -- had pooled in the amount in cash, which was handed over to Dr Umar for safekeeping and operational use, they said. Dr Umar -- who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and was an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad -- was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 that exploded in the busy Red Fort area on Monday evening. Investigators believe the fund was linked to a larger terror conspiracy. 

Using the pooled money, the group had allegedly purchased around 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser approximately worth Rs 3 lakh from suppliers in Gurugram, Nuh and nearby towns. The fertiliser, mixed with other chemicals, is commonly used to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 32 cars, 32 attacks: Inside the Delhi blast probe
LIVE! 32 cars, 32 attacks: Inside the Delhi blast probe

Suspects pooled in Rs 26 lakh to execute blasts
Suspects pooled in Rs 26 lakh to execute blasts

Doctors arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast allegedly raised over Rs 26 lakh to procure materials used in the explosion. The funds were used to purchase large quantities of fertilizer, a key component in Improvised Explosive...

Red Fort blast: Toll rises to 13; body part recovered
Red Fort blast: Toll rises to 13; body part recovered

The death toll in the blast near Red Fort early this week rose to 13 after another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, an official said.

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

Red Fort blast: 'Didn't find his activities suspicious'
Red Fort blast: 'Didn't find his activities suspicious'

Following the detention of medical student Mohammad Arif, allegedly due to his connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, his landlord, Kanhaiya Lal, stated that Arif had been staying there for less than a month and they did not...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO