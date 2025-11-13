Red Fort blast docs collected Rs 26 lakh for bomb fund

11:50

NSG at the site of the blast





The four suspects -- including Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Shaheen Sayeed and Dr Umar Nabi -- had pooled in the amount in cash, which was handed over to Dr Umar for safekeeping and operational use, they said. Dr Umar -- who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and was an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad -- was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 that exploded in the busy Red Fort area on Monday evening. Investigators believe the fund was linked to a larger terror conspiracy.





Using the pooled money, the group had allegedly purchased around 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser approximately worth Rs 3 lakh from suppliers in Gurugram, Nuh and nearby towns. The fertiliser, mixed with other chemicals, is commonly used to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), officials said. -- PTI

