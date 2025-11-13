HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Punjab: Shambhu Border to be closed for Nov 14 Delhi march

Thu, 13 November 2025
23:55
File image
The authorities in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday issued traffic advisories ahead of the November 14 march to Delhi by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha and some farmer outfits. 

According to an advisory of the Punjab police, the Shambhu Border point on the Rajpura-Ambala-Delhi highway will remain shut from 7 am till 6 pm on Friday. 

Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes to reach their destinations. 

The routes suggested are Fatehgarh Sahib-Landran-Airport Chowk, Mohali-Derabassi-Ambala, Rajpura-Banur-Zirakpur (Chatt Lights)-Derabassi, Ambala-Rajpura-Ghanaur-Ambala-Delhi Highway, Patiala-Ghanaur-Ambala-Delhi Highway, and Banur-Manauli Surat-Lehli-Lalru-Ambala stretch. All diversions will have police presence, the advisory said. 

The Haryana police advisory said the traffic will remain diverted at certain locations. According to these, there would be no disruption for vehicles travelling from Delhi to Ambala. 

However, for commuters traveling from Ambala towards Patiala, the Shambhu border will remain closed on Friday. -- PTI

