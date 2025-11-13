HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab DGP reacts to police vehicle hitting Lt Gen Hooda's car

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
15:55
Lt Gen Hooda (retd) is a former Northern Army Commander
Lt Gen Hooda (retd) is a former Northern Army Commander
A day after retired Lieutenant General D S Hooda, who led the 2016 surgical strikes, accused an escort vehicle of Punjab Police of hitting his car, the state's Director General of Police on Thursday issued directions for respectful and courteous conduct on the road by cops escorting VIPs.

Hooda on Wednesday alleged that his vehicle was hit by a Punjab Police vehicle, which was escorting a VIP, on the Zirakpur flyover in Mohali when he was travelling with his wife. 

He called it a "deliberate act" by the Punjab Police vehicle and had asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Yadav to take note of it. On Thursday, in a post on X, Yadav said Punjab Police, being a professional force, has a zero tolerance policy towards misconduct, as its duty is not just to protect threatened persons but also to uphold public dignity, safety and confidence on the roads. 

"VIP protection is a high-responsibility assignment demanding discipline, patience, and respect for citizens. Strong security apparatus and respectful conduct must go hand in hand," he added. He also issued directions to all concerned police personnel for immediate compliance. Among them were adherence to traffic rules and regulations during non-emergency movements. Compliance with road safety norms should be ensured, Yadav said. 

"Facilitation of smooth movement, while ensuring minimal disturbance to public traffic. Professional conduct with courtesy to be maintained throughout the road journey with the protectee," the DGP said. "Utmost patience and restraint shall be exercised under all circumstances. Any incidents are to be reported to the concerned quarters immediately by the Escort in-charge. Mandatory briefing by all districts to escort, pilot and traffic staff within 48 hours, on professional and courteous conduct on the road," he said. 

Lt Gen Hooda (retd) is the former Northern Army Commander under whose watch the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in PoK were conducted following the Uri terror attack. "The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation," Hooda on X said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: J-K doc was 'bright', 'had good conduct'
LIVE! Delhi blast: J-K doc was 'bright', 'had good conduct'

Delhi police reconstruct Umar Nabi's chilling terror run
Delhi police reconstruct Umar Nabi's chilling terror run

Delhi Police reconstructs the journey of Dr. Umar Nabi, accused in the Red Fort blast, using CCTV footage, revealing his movements from Haryana to Delhi and meticulous planning to avoid detection.

'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'

'The elimination of terrorists does not imply the neutralisation of terrorism. That terrorist ecosystem continues to thrive in Kashmir.'

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

Pilot not blamed for Air India crash: Govt tells SC
Pilot not blamed for Air India crash: Govt tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that the Air India pilot has not been blamed in the AAIB's preliminary report into the June 12 plane crash that claimed 260 lives. The court is hearing a plea for a parallel inquiry into the accident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO