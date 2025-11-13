HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Petition against Kangana revived in Agra court

Thu, 13 November 2025
Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association President, Advocate Ramashankar Sharma on Wednesday said that his petition against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, filed over her alleged derogatory remarks against farmers and freedom fighters, has been taken up for hearing again following a revision plea.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said he had filed the petition on September 11, 2024, in a local Agra court, accusing Kangana Ranaut of making an objectionable post on social media that, according to him, "insulted the farmers' community" and contained "seditious remarks against India's freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi."

He stated that despite multiple notices, there was no response from Kangana Ranaut or her representatives. "The court provided her another opportunity to present her side, but she did not respond," Sharma said. -- ANI

