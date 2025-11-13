HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Passengers urged to reach rly stations, airport early amid heightened security in Delhi

Thu, 13 November 2025
18:45
In view of heightened security arrangements across the national capital, the Delhi police had issued an advisory urging passengers to reach railway stations, metro stations, and the airport well in advance of their scheduled departures to avoid inconvenience, an official said on Thursday. 

Joint commissioner of police (transport range) Milind Dumbre said that an advisory on Wednesday has been issued to ensure smooth security checks and facilitate timely boarding amid intensified security measures in and around major transport hubs of the city. 

"Passengers are advised to reach the railway stations at least one hour before the scheduled departure of their trains, metro stations at least 20 minutes before the scheduled departure, and the airport at least three hours prior to their scheduled flights," joint CP Dumbre said. 

He added that the enhanced security deployment and thorough screening procedures have been put in place as part of precautionary measures. 

"Security teams are conducting detailed checks of passengers, luggage, and vehicles entering these facilities. We urge all travellers to cooperate with the police and security personnel to ensure safety and smooth operations," he said. -- PTI

