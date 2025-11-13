Pak army chief Asim Munir to become Chief of Defence Forces

09:35





The National Assembly approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill with more than a two-thirds majority, with 234 lawmakers voting in favour and only four opposing it, according to Dawn. The 59-clause bill had been cleared by the Senate earlier this week, receiving 64 votes in favour with no opposition votes as opposition benches boycotted proceedings.





Dawn reported that the bill will now be sent back to the Senate for reconsideration of minor amendments, after which it will move to President Asif Ali Zardari for assent. Under the amendment, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff will also hold the title of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), making the position the formal head of Pakistan's army, navy, and air force.





The bill also preserves honorary military titles such as Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet as lifetime designations. -- ANI

