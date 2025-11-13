HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak army chief Asim Munir to become Chief of Defence Forces

Thu, 13 November 2025
Pakistan's parliament has passed a constitutional amendment granting life-long legal immunity to its army chief while expanding his powers and curbing those of the Supreme Court, a move the opposition said has "sunk the ship of democracy" in the country. 

The National Assembly approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill with more than a two-thirds majority, with 234 lawmakers voting in favour and only four opposing it, according to Dawn. The 59-clause bill had been cleared by the Senate earlier this week, receiving 64 votes in favour with no opposition votes as opposition benches boycotted proceedings.

Dawn reported that the bill will now be sent back to the Senate for reconsideration of minor amendments, after which it will move to President Asif Ali Zardari for assent. Under the amendment, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff will also hold the title of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), making the position the formal head of Pakistan's army, navy, and air force. 

The bill also preserves honorary military titles such as Field Marshal, Marshal of the Air Force, and Admiral of the Fleet as lifetime designations. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 32 cars with explosives for multiple blasts was planned
Red Fort blast: Umar drove the car, confirms DNA test
Red Fort blast: Umar drove the car, confirms DNA test

DNA testing confirms that Dr. Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi. He was a member of a terror module with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Tourism Faces Jolt After Delhi Blast
Tourism Faces Jolt After Delhi Blast

'Tourists from long-haul markets such as the US, UK, and Western Europe are especially sensitive to such news, and short-term cancellations or postponements of planned trips can be expected.'

'It's Difficult To Be In The Congress'
'It's Difficult To Be In The Congress'

A seasoned politician and two-term Member of Parliament, Dr Shakeel Ahmad, who has served as a Union minister and senior Congress leader, resigned from the Congress party, marking the end of his decades-long association with an...

OpenAI Trains ChatGPT To 'Think in Indian'
OpenAI Trains ChatGPT To 'Think in Indian'

'The aim is to have curated datasets that create cultural and historical nuances that help us make our models understand these better.'

