HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nitish: 'Tiger Zinda Hai!'

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
14:57
image
Ahead of the results in the Bihar polls tomorrow, a colourful poster appeared in Patna, comparing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Salman Khan flick, 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The poster symbolises the upbeat mood in the Janata Dal-United after a majority of exit polls predicted that the JD-U-led National Democratic Alliance would rout the Mahagathbandan when the EVMs are opened tomorrow.

Though the NDA contested polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership, he was not formally named its chief ministerial candidate. PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah have hardly mentioned a word about Nitish as the next CM during their election rallies, but JD-U leaders have made it clear that they will not compromise on Nitish's name as CM if the NDA wins the assembly elections. 
-- M I Khan in Patna 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cops move Interpol for Red Corner Notice against J-K doc
LIVE! Cops move Interpol for Red Corner Notice against J-K doc

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

Will Bihar give Nitish a record 5th term?
Will Bihar give Nitish a record 5th term?

People of Bihar wait with bated breath for Friday's counting of votes polled in the recent assembly elections, which will decide whether Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, will get a...

Kanpur medical student from J-K held in Delhi blast case
Kanpur medical student from J-K held in Delhi blast case

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a medical student from Kanpur in connection with the ongoing investigation into the recent Delhi blast. The doctor, identified as Dr Mohammad Arif, was taken into custody and his...

Red Fort blast: 'Didn't find his activities suspicious'
Red Fort blast: 'Didn't find his activities suspicious'

Following the detention of medical student Mohammad Arif, allegedly due to his connection to Delhi blast suspect Dr Shaheen Saeed, his landlord, Kanhaiya Lal, stated that Arif had been staying there for less than a month and they did not...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO