Nitish: 'Tiger Zinda Hai!'

14:57





The poster symbolises the upbeat mood in the Janata Dal-United after a majority of exit polls predicted that the JD-U-led National Democratic Alliance would rout the Mahagathbandan when the EVMs are opened tomorrow.





Though the NDA contested polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership, he was not formally named its chief ministerial candidate. PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah have hardly mentioned a word about Nitish as the next CM during their election rallies, but JD-U leaders have made it clear that they will not compromise on Nitish's name as CM if the NDA wins the assembly elections.

-- M I Khan in Patna

Ahead of the results in the Bihar polls tomorrow, a colourful poster appeared in Patna, comparing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Salman Khan flick, 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.