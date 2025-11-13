HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Loud blast after tyre bursts creates panic near Delhi Radisson

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
10:55
The Radisson at Mahipalpur
The Radisson at Mahipalpur
The loud sound caused by a bus tyre burst caused panic among locals in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, officials said. The Dehi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Radisson in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot. Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, "The caller was contacted and he informed that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything and nothing was found." "During local enquiry, a guard informed that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that," the DCP said. The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry, he added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast
LIVE! Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast

Red Fort blast: Hunt for third vehicle intensifies
Red Fort blast: Hunt for third vehicle intensifies

Security agencies are searching for a third car believed to be connected to the Red Fort blast case. While two vehicles have been traced, a third, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur
Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur

A loud sound, later identified as a bus tyre burst, caused panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, triggering concerns due to a recent explosion in the city.

Terror attack, might 'become broader': US on Delhi blast
Terror attack, might 'become broader': US on Delhi blast

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praises India's measured and professional investigation into the Red Fort car explosion, calling it a terrorist attack. The US has offered assistance, but acknowledges India's capabilities in handling...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO