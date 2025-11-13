HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JK LG seeks public support to identify those aiding terrorism

Thu, 13 November 2025
J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/File image
Terrorism is the biggest threat to peace and development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday as he called upon people to help security forces identify the elements supporting terror. 

Addressing a function at the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, the LG also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the Red Fort car blast on November 10. 

"I pay homage to the victims of the terror attack near Red Fort on November 10, and express sympathies with their families," he said. 

Sinha said it is a fact that terrorism is the biggest threat to peace and development and is its greatest enemy. 

"It not only spreads hate and violence among the people, but also weakens the brotherhood and unity among the public," he added. 

Emphasising that terrorism has devastated the lives of the youth of J-K over the last three decades, the LG said, "Today, our youth are fulfilling their aspirations, but the neighbouring country and its supporters, the terror elements, cannot tolerate it. They want to kill your dreams through terror in J-K and the country," he said. 

Calling for collective responsibility to destroy the terror ecosystem, Sinha said it is the duty of the public to identify such elements and inform the security forces. -- PTI

