Jaishankar holds talks with Rubio in Canada; focus on trade

Thu, 13 November 2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio that largely focused on issues relating to trade and supply chains.

Jaishankar and Rubio met on the sidelines of a conclave of G7 foreign ministers in Canada's Niagara region. 

The meeting came two days after US President Donald Trump said Washington is close to reaching a fair trade deal with India and that he will lower tariffs imposed on New Delhi at some point. 

The ties between the two countries are going through possibly the worst phase in the last two decades after Trump imposed a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 percent levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian oil. 

Following his talks with Rubio, Jaishankar said it was a "good" meeting. "Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi," the external affairs minister said on social media.

