IIT-Roorkee team conducts structural audit of Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

21:19

File image of Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura





District magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said a team comprising IIT-Roorkee faculty began the audit on Wednesday, and continued their inspection on Thursday.





"The exercise aims to evaluate the temple's structural fitness, identify areas needing improvement, and ensure the safety and comfort of devotees," the officer said.





The structural audit follows a recommendation by the Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple High-Powered Committee, constituted by the Supreme Court, which in its meeting on September 11, proposed the assessment by IIT-Roorkee.





Committee member Dinesh Goswami said discussions were held with the IIT team leader, who provided key suggestions after reviewing previous survey reports, including one conducted by the IIT-Delhi during the Covid pandemic in 2021.





A team of technicians equipped with advanced instruments will carry out a detailed survey as part of the audit, he added. -- PTI

A team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee is conducting a detailed structural audit of the historic Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura to assess its stability and safety, an official said on Thursday.