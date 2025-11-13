HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hours before blast, Umar Nabi seen near Ramlila Maidan

Thu, 13 November 2025
14:08
Fresh CCTV footage from the day of the Delhi blast shows prime suspect Dr Umar Nabi walking near a mosque close to the Ramlila Maidan, police said on Thursday.

In the footage, Umar can be seen walking straight along a narrow lane before turning his head to the right -- the moment when the camera captures his face -- and then continuing ahead.

Investigators believe that he may have visited the mosque shortly before allegedly carrying out the explosion, a senior police officer said.

A massive blast had rocked Delhi on Monday evening when a Hyundai i20 car exploded at 6.52 pm near the Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

The impact of the explosion was such that several vehicles were damaged, and visuals from the site showed mangled bodies and scattered debris. 

Officials said Umar, who is suspected to have been driving the explosives-laden car, was seen in multiple CCTV clips recorded across Delhi on the day of the incident.

One particular piece of footage from the Sunehri Masjid parking lot near the Red Fort shows him entering at 3.19 pm and leaving at 6.28 pm, barely 24 minutes before the explosion occurred.  -- PTI

