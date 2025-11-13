Extend NPA Window To 180 days, MSME Players Tell Govt

10:40





In a pre-Budget meeting wi th Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and finance ministry officials, MSME representatives sought an increase in the limit for tax-free conversion of private companies into limited liability partnerships.





The current limit -- Rs 60 lakh turnover or Rs 5 crore in assets -- was set in 2009. They want this raised to Rs 50 crore for both turnover and assets, in line with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act. They have also proposed a one-time amnesty for such tax-free conversions.





For small and growing companies, the representatives have asked for removal of the dividend tax for firms with turnover up to Rs 1,000 crore. They said the combined burden of corporate income-tax and dividend tax discourages entrepreneurs from incorporating their businesses.





Under the goods and services tax (GST) system, MSMEs have pointed to problems caused by the inverted duty structure following the merger of slabs under GST 2.0.





-- Monika Yadav, Business Standard

Micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) players on Wednesday urged the central government to revise the rule for classifying loans as non-performing assets (NPAs) by extending the recognition period from 90 days to 180 days, citing long payment cycles and supply-chain disruptions.