Every resident of J-K not a terrorist: CM Omar after Delhi blast

23:50

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah/File image





Talking to reporters, Abdullah said the actions of a "handful of people" should not define the vast majority of peace-loving residents of J&K.





"Every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is not a terrorist. Not every Kashmiri is on the side of terrorists. It is only a handful of people who have tried to disturb the peace and harmony here," the chief minister said.





He underscored the need to distinguish between the perpetrators and the general populace.





"When we begin to look at every Kashmiri Muslim through the same lens and try to give the impression that every Kashmiri Muslim is a terrorist, it becomes very difficult to keep things on the right track," he cautioned.





The remarks come just three days after a blast in an explosives-laden car, which was being driven by Dr Umar Nabi of south Kashmir's Pulwama, near the Red Fort in Delhi killed 13 people and injured several others on November 10.





Nabi has emerged as key in a terror network spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.





The blast occurred hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from the rented accommodation of another Kashmiri doctor, Muzammil Ganaie, in Faridabad, bordering Delhi. -- PTI

