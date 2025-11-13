HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED searches premises of bizman, staffers in Delhi for evading Rs 190 cr

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
17:53
image
The Enforcement Directorate has carried out searches at the premises of a businessman and his employees in Delhi for allegedly evading customs duty to the tune of Rs 190 crore by creating fake export documents to misrepresent goods as being exported to Nepal and Bangladesh, while actually selling them domestically.

ED officials said searches were conducted in the case of M/s Titan Sea & Air Services Pvt Ltd and others recorded on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi.

The residential and business premises of Vikas Garg, one of the key persons behind the evasion of customs duty of Rs 190 crore, and his employees were searched on Wednesday, the officials said.

The entities were incorporated outside India in the names of the employees for effecting imports and exports.

Fake export documents including invoices and shipping bills were allegedly created to misrepresent goods as being exported to Nepal and Bangladesh, while actually selling them domestically and thereby evading the customs duty, the ED officials claimed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Srinagar-Delhi air ticket found from garbage of 'quiet' doc
LIVE! Srinagar-Delhi air ticket found from garbage of 'quiet' doc

Delhi police reconstruct Umar Nabi's chilling terror run
Delhi police reconstruct Umar Nabi's chilling terror run

Delhi Police reconstructs the journey of Dr. Umar Nabi, accused in the Red Fort blast, using CCTV footage, revealing his movements from Haryana to Delhi and meticulous planning to avoid detection.

'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'
'Terrorism Is Always Waiting To Re-Emerge'

'The elimination of terrorists does not imply the neutralisation of terrorism. That terrorist ecosystem continues to thrive in Kashmir.'

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

Pilot not blamed for Air India crash: Govt tells SC
Pilot not blamed for Air India crash: Govt tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that the Air India pilot has not been blamed in the AAIB's preliminary report into the June 12 plane crash that claimed 260 lives. The court is hearing a plea for a parallel inquiry into the accident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO