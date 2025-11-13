Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast

11:25

Dr Umar's sister-in-law mourns his death





According to the mapping by the Delhi Police, the blast accused had driven through several areas of Delhi before 3 pm. Dr Umar was captured on CCTV cameras on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.





As per sources, he was first seen in several locations in the South East District as he travelled from Faridabad. He entered Delhi through the Badarpur border. From the South East district, he went to the East District, then to the Central District's Ring Road. From there, he went to North District, followed by Ashok Vihar in the North West District, where he stopped to eat.





From there, he returned to the Central District, where he visited a mosque, and he reached the Red Fort parking lot in the North District at 3:19 pm. Furthermore, after escaping from Faridabad, the accused Dr Umar had reached Firozpur Jhirka via Mewat. He was then returning to Delhi on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, sources said.





He stopped at a bus stop on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and spent the night at a dhaba. He also slept in the car that night.





Earlier today, a joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives. The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation. -- ANI

The Delhi Police have CCTV footage from about 50 locations, showing that the Delhi blast accused, Dr Umar, had travelled through several areas of Delhi before reaching near the Red Fort complex on November 10, police sources said.