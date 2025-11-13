HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast

Thu, 13 November 2025
Share:
11:25
Dr Umar's sister-in-law mourns his death
Dr Umar's sister-in-law mourns his death
The Delhi Police have CCTV footage from about 50 locations, showing that the Delhi blast accused, Dr Umar, had travelled through several areas of Delhi before reaching near the Red Fort complex on November 10, police sources said. 

According to the mapping by the Delhi Police, the blast accused had driven through several areas of Delhi before 3 pm. Dr Umar was captured on CCTV cameras on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. 

As per sources, he was first seen in several locations in the South East District as he travelled from Faridabad. He entered Delhi through the Badarpur border. From the South East district, he went to the East District, then to the Central District's Ring Road. From there, he went to North District, followed by Ashok Vihar in the North West District, where he stopped to eat. 

From there, he returned to the Central District, where he visited a mosque, and he reached the Red Fort parking lot in the North District at 3:19 pm. Furthermore, after escaping from Faridabad, the accused Dr Umar had reached Firozpur Jhirka via Mewat. He was then returning to Delhi on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, sources said. 

He stopped at a bus stop on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and spent the night at a dhaba. He also slept in the car that night. 

Earlier today, a joint team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Delhi Police recovered a body part in New Lajpat Rai Market, near the blast site in the national capital, which claimed 12 lives. The body part was taken for forensic examination to aid the ongoing investigation. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast
LIVE! Dr Umar spent night in car, visited mosque before blast

Red Fort blast: Hunt for third vehicle intensifies
Red Fort blast: Hunt for third vehicle intensifies

Security agencies are searching for a third car believed to be connected to the Red Fort blast case. While two vehicles have been traced, a third, suspected to be a Maruti Brezza, remains untraced.

'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'
'RJD-Cong Will Win 160-170 Seats'

'When maximum voter participation occurs, they do not vote to re-elect the incumbent government. They vote to change it.''How can anyone credibly suggest that crores of young voters -- particularly the unemployed youth -- would vote to...

Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur
Bus tyre burst creates panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur

A loud sound, later identified as a bus tyre burst, caused panic in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, triggering concerns due to a recent explosion in the city.

Terror attack, might 'become broader': US on Delhi blast
Terror attack, might 'become broader': US on Delhi blast

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praises India's measured and professional investigation into the Red Fort car explosion, calling it a terrorist attack. The US has offered assistance, but acknowledges India's capabilities in handling...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO