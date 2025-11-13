HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DNA test confirms Umar Nabi drove car that exploded

Thu, 13 November 2025
08:19
The DNA test of samples collected from the Red Fort blast site has confirmed that Dr Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded there early this week, police sources said on Thursday.

The DNA samples of Umar's mother were collected on Tuesday and sent here for examination, the sources said, adding that they were analysed along with the remains gathered from the blast site.

"The DNA results confirm that it was indeed Umar who was driving the fateful vehicle," said a source.

Umar was a key member of a 'white collar' terror module busted earlier this week. He hails from Koil village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people including three doctors, the high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car near Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday evening.

Around 3,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.  -- PTI

DNA testing confirms that Dr. Umar Nabi was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi. He was a member of a terror module with links to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

