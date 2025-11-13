Did tourists pay to shoot civilians in 'safari' in Bosnia in 1990s?

15:41

The Milan complaint was filed by journalist and novelist Ezio Gavazzeni, who describes a "manhunt" by "very wealthy people" with a passion for weapons who "paid to be able to kill defenceless civilians" from Serb positions in the hills around Sarajevo.





Different rates were charged to kill men, women or children, according to some reports. Read more here.

The public prosecutor's office in Milan has opened an investigation into claims that Italian citizens travelled to Bosnia-Herzegovina on "sniper safaris" during the war in the early 1990s.Italians and others are alleged to have paid large sums to shoot at civilians in the besieged city of Sarajevo.